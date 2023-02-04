Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $152.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.50.
DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants
In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
