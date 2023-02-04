Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives $152.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.50.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $147.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.44 and its 200 day moving average is $136.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

