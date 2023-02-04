Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $138.78 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at $372,083,179.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its 200-day moving average is $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.