Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $54.81

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

EQT Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 24.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

