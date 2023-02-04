Analysts Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Target Price at $54.81

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.81.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Insider Buying and Selling at EQT
In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT (EQT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.