Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) & Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) Financial Analysis

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Perimeter Solutions has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions -154.94% -55.02% -24.79% Standard Lithium N/A -25.32% -24.66%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Perimeter Solutions and Standard Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.26%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Perimeter Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Standard Lithium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million 4.08 -$659.83 million N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.20) -23.80

Standard Lithium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Perimeter Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

