Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) versus Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO) Critical Review

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) and Peak Bio (NASDAQ:PKBO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Novozymes A/S has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peak Bio has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Peak Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novozymes A/S 20.08% 26.96% 13.00% Peak Bio N/A N/A -1.34%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novozymes A/S 3 6 1 0 1.80 Peak Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Novozymes A/S and Peak Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Novozymes A/S currently has a consensus target price of $406.67, indicating a potential upside of 669.33%. Peak Bio has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,036.36%. Given Peak Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peak Bio is more favorable than Novozymes A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novozymes A/S and Peak Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novozymes A/S $2.38 billion 5.05 $500.53 million N/A N/A Peak Bio N/A N/A -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Novozymes A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Bio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Novozymes A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of Peak Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Peak Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novozymes A/S beats Peak Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Peak Bio

Peak Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of patients with inflammatory, cancer, and rare and specialty diseases. Its lead product candidate is PHP-303, which is in phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and acute respiratory distress syndrome. It also develops Trop2 PH1, an antibody-drug-conjugate for solid tumors. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

