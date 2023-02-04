Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) vs. ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Head to Head Review

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions 2.10% 7.26% 3.79% ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aris Water Solutions and ProFrac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 2 5 0 2.71 ProFrac 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Aris Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.99%. ProFrac has a consensus target price of $33.75, suggesting a potential upside of 60.56%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 3.57 -$9.22 million $0.01 1,427.00 ProFrac $1.88 billion 1.59 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats ProFrac on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ProFrac

(Get Rating)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.