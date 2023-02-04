Contrasting EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.5% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

EVgo has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hingham Institution for Savings has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVgo 0 3 6 0 2.67 Hingham Institution for Savings 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EVgo and Hingham Institution for Savings, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

EVgo currently has a consensus target price of $11.19, indicating a potential upside of 66.98%. Given EVgo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than Hingham Institution for Savings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVgo and Hingham Institution for Savings’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVgo $22.21 million 79.99 -$5.91 million ($0.52) -12.88 Hingham Institution for Savings $118.31 million 5.62 $37.52 million $17.04 18.15

Hingham Institution for Savings has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo. EVgo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hingham Institution for Savings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EVgo and Hingham Institution for Savings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVgo -102.24% N/A -5.57% Hingham Institution for Savings 31.71% 14.76% 1.40%

Summary

Hingham Institution for Savings beats EVgo on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot, or garage, pay gates and pilots microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and maintenance and development and project management services through eXtendTM, including electric vehicle supply equipment installation, networking, and operations. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

