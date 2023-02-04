OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) versus Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Head to Head Analysis

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Helbiz and OptimizeRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helbiz $12.83 million 1.76 -$71.97 million ($2.40) -0.10 OptimizeRx $61.29 million 5.31 $380,000.00 ($0.58) -32.74

OptimizeRx has higher revenue and earnings than Helbiz. OptimizeRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helbiz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helbiz -549.94% N/A -213.42% OptimizeRx -16.62% -6.68% -6.33%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Helbiz and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Helbiz has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Helbiz and OptimizeRx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helbiz 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 1 4 0 2.80

OptimizeRx has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.90%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than Helbiz.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Helbiz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Helbiz shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of OptimizeRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats Helbiz on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helbiz

Helbiz, Inc., an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company is also involved in the acquisition, commercialization, and distribution of contents, such as live sport events; and provision of Helbiz Kitchen, a delivery-only ghost kitchen restaurant that specializes in preparing meals. Helbiz, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support. The company was founded by David A. Harrell on November 8, 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, MI.

