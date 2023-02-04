Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ (SPPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 119,456 shares of company stock valued at $60,678 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

