Zacks Small Cap Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON)

Zacks Small Cap reissued their outperform rating on shares of Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Expion360’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Expion360 stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. Expion360 has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. Expion360 had a negative return on equity of 299.15% and a negative net margin of 142.70%. Analysts anticipate that Expion360 will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Expion360 stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expion360 Inc. ( NASDAQ:XPON Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Expion360 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It also provides various models of industrial tiedowns; battery monitors; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

