ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $263.17.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $224.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.51.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total value of $1,077,650.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at $93,334,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,232,386. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

