GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their outperfrom under weight rating on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GFL. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.06.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.4 %

GFL stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.57 and a beta of 1.18.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 386.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 555.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 74,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 62,979 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth $13,260,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 459,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

