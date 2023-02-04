Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $18.08 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $245.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $268.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.12. Amgen has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after acquiring an additional 75,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

