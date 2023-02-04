Brokers Set Expectations for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

AOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $69.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

