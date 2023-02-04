Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Lowered by Analyst

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.54.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $30.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,782 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,015 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,728 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 776.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,538,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,617 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

