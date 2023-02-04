Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Berry in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Berry had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 22.21%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Berry stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $699.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Berry has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Berry by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,135 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Berry by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Berry news, Director Rajath Shourie purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,251,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajath Shourie acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

