Sierra Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sierra Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.93 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 10.98%.
Shares of BSRR opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $323.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.
In other news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,657,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $42,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 63,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 48,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 23.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
