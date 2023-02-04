Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs’ current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.03.

CLF opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

