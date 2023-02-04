Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.91 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share.
Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion.
Chesapeake Energy Price Performance
Shares of CHK stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.
Chesapeake Energy Company Profile
Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.
