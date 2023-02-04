Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 731 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

