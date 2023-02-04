Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

NYSE:DOV opened at $159.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $168.54.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 149.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dover by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 146,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,352 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

