Brokers Set Expectations for Dover Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

NYSE DOV opened at $159.61 on Thursday. Dover has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Dover by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Dover by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

