Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Reduced by Analyst

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

FANG opened at $138.40 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

