TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TeamViewer from €12.00 ($13.04) to €12.50 ($13.59) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of TeamViewer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TeamViewer Price Performance

TeamViewer stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

