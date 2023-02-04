TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$14.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.98. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $15.38.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

