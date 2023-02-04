Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Decreased by US Capital Advisors

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for EnLink Midstream in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.6 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 179.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after buying an additional 2,877,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth $14,692,000. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,328,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,723,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,872 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.16%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.