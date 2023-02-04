Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for EPAM Systems, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for EPAM Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for EPAM Systems’ current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.20.

NYSE EPAM opened at $375.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.75. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $486.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.