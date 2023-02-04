Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bank’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for First Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bank’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

First Bank stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63. First Bank has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRBA. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 22.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Bank by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 290,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

