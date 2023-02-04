SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.09) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.32) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 325 ($4.01) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 325 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.08) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $306.43.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.