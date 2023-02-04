The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Investec cut Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

SCBFF stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $8.86.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

