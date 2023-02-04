BMO Capital Markets Increases Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Price Target to C$33.00

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PARXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Parex Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. Parex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

