Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded to Reduce at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $191.25.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $120.00 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $237.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.41.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

