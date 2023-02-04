Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSNGY opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $21.61.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

