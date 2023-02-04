Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $94.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.
In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:POST opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.68.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Post will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
