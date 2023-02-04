Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives $94.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Post Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 48.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post by 136.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:POST opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.07. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $96.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Post will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

