Analyzing Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Eneti (NYSE:NETI)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Rating) and Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Eneti 38.24% 1.67% 1.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Britannia Bulk and Eneti, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Eneti has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.20%.

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Eneti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eneti $139.23 million 2.80 $20.23 million $1.42 6.90

Eneti has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Eneti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.03, indicating that its stock price is 1,803% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eneti beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings, Inc. provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services in transporting drybulk commodities in and out of the Baltic region. The company was founded by Arvid Tage on May 27, 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. is focused on the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy industry and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers across the globe, safeguarding the environment, embracing sustainable business practices and generating risk-adjusted returns throughout the industry cycle. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

