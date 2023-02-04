Financial Analysis: Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) and Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Chesapeake Financial Shares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chesapeake Financial Shares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chesapeake Financial Shares pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Chesapeake Financial Shares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $95.31 million 2.90 $30.02 million $5.29 9.29 Chesapeake Financial Shares $69.47 million 1.52 $17.63 million $3.73 6.01

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Financial Shares. Chesapeake Financial Shares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Chesapeake Financial Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 31.50% 18.59% 1.24% Chesapeake Financial Shares 25.62% 20.89% 1.32%

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats Chesapeake Financial Shares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc. It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Kilmarnock, VA.

