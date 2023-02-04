Comparing SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) and Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SNDL and Curaleaf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get SNDL alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNDL 0 2 3 0 2.60 Curaleaf 0 0 9 0 3.00

SNDL currently has a consensus target price of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 126.09%. Curaleaf has a consensus target price of $11.72, suggesting a potential upside of 200.57%. Given Curaleaf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curaleaf is more favorable than SNDL.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

10.7% of SNDL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Curaleaf shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SNDL and Curaleaf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNDL -53.71% -8.18% -6.93% Curaleaf -9.72% -7.17% -3.67%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SNDL and Curaleaf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SNDL $44.78 million 8.53 -$183.82 million ($0.96) -2.40 Curaleaf $1.21 billion 2.00 -$101.73 million ($0.18) -21.67

Curaleaf has higher revenue and earnings than SNDL. Curaleaf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SNDL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Curaleaf beats SNDL on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SNDL

(Get Rating)

SNDL, Inc. is a licensed producer that crafts small-batch cannabis using state-of-the-art indoor facilities. Its brand portfolio includes Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto and Grasslands. Sundial also operates the Spiritleaf retail banner. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek on August 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Curaleaf

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how and back office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.