Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO) & Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Head to Head Survey

Cardio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CDIO – Get Rating) and Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Celldex Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardio Diagnostics $901.00 12,461.38 -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics $4.65 million 466.85 -$70.51 million ($2.26) -20.39

Cardio Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celldex Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardio Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Celldex Therapeutics -9,840.85% -25.47% -23.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cardio Diagnostics and Celldex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

77.3% of Cardio Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Celldex Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardio Diagnostics and Celldex Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardio Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Celldex Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cardio Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 577.97%. Celldex Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $66.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.64%. Given Cardio Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cardio Diagnostics is more favorable than Celldex Therapeutics.

Summary

Cardio Diagnostics beats Celldex Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379. The company was founded by Anthony S. Marucci and Tibor Keler in 1983 and is headquartered in Hampton, NJ.

