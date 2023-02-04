Analyzing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) & BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) and BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of FAT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

FAT Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. BAB pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. FAT Brands pays out -11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BAB pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. FAT Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -19.86% N/A -4.35% BAB 12.87% 14.15% 9.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FAT Brands and BAB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FAT Brands and BAB’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $118.88 million 0.84 -$31.58 million ($4.75) -1.29 BAB $3.07 million 1.94 $650,000.00 $0.05 16.40

BAB has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FAT Brands and BAB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAB has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BAB beats FAT Brands on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About BAB

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

