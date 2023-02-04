Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) & National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Critical Analysis

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) and National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Snail and National Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Snail alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snail N/A N/A N/A National Instruments 8.43% 17.40% 9.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Snail and National Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snail $82.67 million 0.76 N/A N/A N/A National Instruments $1.66 billion 4.22 $89.32 million $1.05 50.95

Institutional and Insider Ownership

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Snail.

90.9% of National Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Snail and National Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snail 0 0 0 0 N/A National Instruments 0 3 3 0 2.50

National Instruments has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential downside of 9.66%. Given National Instruments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Instruments is more favorable than Snail.

Summary

National Instruments beats Snail on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snail

(Get Rating)

Snail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California. Snail, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Olive Wood Global Development Limited

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third-party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.