Contrasting Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC) & Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Very Good Food (NASDAQ:VGFC – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Very Good Food and Real Good Food’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Very Good Food $9.78 million N/A -$43.53 million ($0.21) -0.25 Real Good Food $84.08 million 1.65 -$34.98 million N/A N/A

Real Good Food has higher revenue and earnings than Very Good Food.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

16.2% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Very Good Food and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Very Good Food -313.52% -135.83% -55.78% Real Good Food -15.90% -275.19% -43.41%

Risk & Volatility

Very Good Food has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Real Good Food has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Very Good Food and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Very Good Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 0 1 0 3.00

Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.46%. Given Real Good Food’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Very Good Food.

Summary

Real Good Food beats Very Good Food on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Very Good Food

The Very Good Food Company Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, distributes, and sells various plant-based cheese, meats, and other food alternatives. The company offers its products through its wholesale and e-commerce stores, and public markets, as well as the Butcher Shop & Restaurant under The Very Good Butchers brand. The company provides plant-based cheese brands comprising Bold Cheddah, a white cheddar style vegan cheese; Cheedah, a medium cheddar style vegan cheese; Dill'ish, a garlic and dill-havarti style vegan cheese; Goud AF, a smoky gouda style vegan cheese; and Pepper Jack, a monterey jack style vegan cheese. It also offers plant-based meat products comprising a line of sausages, steaks, burgers, and meatballs that is gluten-free, soy-free, and Non-GMO verified under Butcher's Select and The Very Good Butchers brands. The company distributes and sells its products in 10 provinces and three territories in Canada and 50 states in the United States through eCommerce, wholesale, and company owned butcher shops and restaurants operated under Victoria Flagship Store name located in Victoria, Canada. The company was formerly known as The Very Good Butchers Inc. and changed its name to The Very Good Food Company Inc. in October 2019. The Very Good Food Company Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

