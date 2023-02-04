Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) vs. CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Financial Comparison

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wuhan General Group has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CECO Environmental and Wuhan General Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CECO Environmental currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Wuhan General Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68% Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CECO Environmental and Wuhan General Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $399.81 million 1.23 $1.43 million $0.20 71.90 Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Wuhan General Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Wuhan General Group

(Get Rating)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is a nutraceutical biotechnology company, which engages in the development of alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients who suffer from mental illness, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The company was founded by Xu Jie and Jeff Robinson on July 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

