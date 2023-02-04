Head-To-Head Contrast: Biglari (NYSE:BH) & First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) and First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Biglari has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Watch Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.2% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.9% of Biglari shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari -12.72% -8.43% -5.49% First Watch Restaurant Group 0.39% 0.53% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Biglari and First Watch Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Biglari and First Watch Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 5 0 2.71

First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $20.63, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than Biglari.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biglari and First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $366.11 million 1.03 $35.48 million ($150.18) -1.11 First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million 1.61 -$2.11 million $0.05 326.47

Biglari has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Watch Restaurant Group. Biglari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Watch Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Watch Restaurant Group beats Biglari on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biglari

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin. The Insurance Operations segment operates through First Guard and Southern Pioneer. The Maxim segment deals with media and licensing. The Southern Oil segment consists of the oil and gas operation in Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Sardar Biglari in 1934 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

