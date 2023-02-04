Critical Survey: Cian (NYSE:CIAN) versus AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY)

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) and AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Cian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cian and AcuityAds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 0 0 0 N/A AcuityAds 0 3 4 0 2.57

Volatility & Risk

AcuityAds has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.15%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Cian.

Cian has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AcuityAds has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cian and AcuityAds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million 2.93 -$38.50 million ($0.22) -15.45 AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.07 $8.42 million $0.03 61.02

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AcuityAds, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and AcuityAds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -11.11% -21.30% -15.07% AcuityAds 1.38% -2.65% -2.04%

Summary

AcuityAds beats Cian on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cian

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

