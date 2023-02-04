DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 778.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Articles

