DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DBVT. Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.
DBV Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $263.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.26. DBV Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,066 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DBV Technologies Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DBV Technologies (DBVT)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.