Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MPC opened at $118.20 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,470,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after acquiring an additional 163,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,844,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,065,000 after buying an additional 98,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,856,000 after buying an additional 335,015 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,591,000 after buying an additional 1,112,575 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

