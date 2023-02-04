Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDN. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.
Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.
