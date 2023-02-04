Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDN. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 358,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,084 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

