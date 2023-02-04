SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of LEDS stock opened at $2.28 on Thursday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 76.96%.
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
