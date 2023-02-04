New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Price Performance
Shares of GBR opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.73.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 66.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
About New Concept Energy
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
