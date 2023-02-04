Analysts Set Expectations for Corning Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

GLW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. Corning has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,986,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,785,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,902,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $925,804,000 after acquiring an additional 622,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corning by 37.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,673,000 after purchasing an additional 254,599 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

